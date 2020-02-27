Atlanta police arrest man after 2 unsuccessful bank robbery attempts

Police in Atlanta are investigating two bank robberies Thursday which may be connected

Atlanta police said officers were called out to the BB&T Bank located at 230 Peachtree St NW around 1:30 p.m. Bank employees told officers a man handed them a note demanding money.

While officers were investigating that incident, police received a similar report from the SunTrust Bank located at 241 Peachtree St NW. Again, bank employees said the man came in and handed them a note demanding money.

Police said they were able to catch up with a man matching the description from both banks. His name has not yet been released.

The man did not get any money from either location.

No one was injured.