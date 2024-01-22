article

An Atlanta pole dancing studio responded after a "Mommy and Me" workshop geared toward letting moms practice pole techniques with their kids made online commenters seethe.

"The inspiration for our mommy and me pole fitness class stemmed from us looking to promote a unique bonding experience between mothers and their children while emphasizing fitness, strength, and confidence in a playful and supportive environment," owner Tiajuanna "Tia" Harris told PEOPLE Magazine.

Now-viral video of the class from Pink Poles Studio shows kids dancing alongside adults to the tune of "Take Me There" from the 1998 "Rugrats" movie.

Outrage coincides trending concerns that children are being oversexualized from multiple sources, including explicit library books in public schools and through drag shows allowing minors to attend.

According to reports, children aged 4 to 14 participated in the pole dancing class.

Harris echoed claims posted on the studio's website that the classes, despite garnering backlash online, received a "positive reception" locally.

"This positive feedback not only highlights a potential demand for such offerings but also underscores the community's appreciation for the inclusive and engaging nature of these fitness sessions, fostering a supportive environment for both mothers and children to explore fitness, strength, and confidence together," she told PEOPLE.

The studio also addressed the viral outrage on its website, where it explained Harris has no background as an exotic dancer and simply wanted to turn the studio into a popular nightlife spot in Atlanta.

"The age-old adage insists that ‘Kids should be kids.’ At Pink Dance and Aerial Studio, the kids are doing just that – being KIDS! Back in the day, before iPads became babysitters, we relished carefree moments—swinging, hanging upside down from the monkey bars, climbing, and sliding down pole climbs and parallel bars at the playground," the site reads.

The studio proceeded to defend the class as an opportunity to get kids some physical activity while having fun as they might on a playground.

"They’re swinging, sliding and flipping on a pole, under the guidance of a trained children’s gymnast instructor (as a bunch of moms and peers cheer them on in the background!)," it says, carefully tacking on the disclaimer in all-caps that "POLE FITNESS IS NOT STRIPPING" and isn't done for financial gain.

The studio says people of all age groups come to watch the performances, ranging from kids, spouses, to grandparents.

Get the latest updates for this story on FoxNews.com.