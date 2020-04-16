Atlanta pilots skywriting message of hope

A group of local pilots is leaving a message in the skies over metro Atlanta hospitals. They hope their skywriting is a source of hope and encouragement to those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

The Falcon RV Squadron is made up of mostly retired military pilots, as well as commercial and civilian pilots based in Peachtree City’s Falcon Field. They fly experimental planes called an RV. And for years they’ve been flying in formations above south metro Atlanta.

“Flights of two to four and every once in a while we’re able to get 10 to 14 planes together and put them in large formation flights,” said Randy Sage with the Falcon RV Squadron.

They were to fly at an air show next month, but that got canceled. So, they turned their love of flying into a message of love over hospitals, skywriting a big heart for those on Atlanta’s front lines in the fight against COIVD-19.“We felt helpless like a lot of people and so we just wanted to show our support,” said Bob Walden.

And since the sky is a big canvas, their message has been appreciated by many other people who have paused and looked up.

“It actually brought tears to my eyes because it was like a big heart for our community,” said Debbie McFarland of Peachtree City.

They say safety is huge with them and it has taken weeks of planning, practice and precision flying.

In addition to flying over area hospitals, they have big plans to skywrite their big heart over downtown Atlanta this Friday at 8 p.m.

