Person shot near Lindbergh Plaza in Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a shopping plaza in the Lindbergh neighborhood.

Police say a person was shot near Morosgo Place NE and Morosgo Drive NE Wednesday afternoon.

The victim is alert, conscious and breathing, according to officials.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police responded to a person shot at Morosgo Place and Morosgo Drive in the Lindbergh neighborhood of Atlanta late Wednesday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene.

There has been no word yet of a suspect or motive.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.