Man shot to death in Atlanta Hotel District

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Hotel District.

Early Sunday morning, officers were called to 285 Peachtree Center Avenue NE, the same building where the Consulate General of Germany's office is located.

That's where they found a 48-year-old man in critical condition. Despite life-saving efforts, he died from his injuries at the scene.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation to determine what happened.

So far, there's been no word of a suspect.

