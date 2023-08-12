Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta PD want to talk to 'Skinny Man' about Aug. 9 shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:05AM
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man known as "Skinny Man" in connection to a fatal shooting on Aug. 9 in the 1400 block of Hosea L. Williams Drive SE.

APD says the man, who they say is a "person of interest," is known to be in the Kirkwood area.

A man who had been shot was found in the road at around 10:41 p.m. Aug. 9. He was transported to a hospital by ambulance and died there of his injuries.

Anyone who has information about Skinny Man is asked to contact APD Investigator Francis directly at ldfrancis@atlantaga.gov or by phone at 404-546-2684.