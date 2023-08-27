Atlanta PD looking for man who stole from Circle K on Moreland Avenue

article

Atlanta Police are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K store at 372 Moreland Ave. NE at around 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25.

The thief, who had a gun and pointed it at a clerk, demanded several items but only left with a vape pen and a water bottle. He left in a black Chevy Colorado truck with black rims, a roll bar, and a blacked out Chevy emblem on the rear of the truck.

Police say the man is slim, has reddish hair, and was wearing a burgundy long-sleeved shirt with dark pants and Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

