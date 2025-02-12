Atlanta PD arrest 1 adult, 4 juveniles for car break-ins after high-speed chase

A group of suspected car thieves was recently arrested after a series of car break-ins led to a high-speed chase and a dramatic foot pursuit.

What we know:

Atlanta police say they arrested four juveniles and one adult, Deshaunte Andrews, in connection to the crimes. The suspects attempted to run away after the car chase but were tracked down with the help of the department’s Phoenix Air Unit and Georgia State Patrol.

During the pursuit, police say the driver dropped several items, including a glove and a window puncher, tools often used in car break-ins.

Andrews was transported to Fulton County Jail and the juveniles were released to their parents.

What's next:

All five suspects now face multiple charges, including theft, as the investigation continues.