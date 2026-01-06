Atlanta pastor Jamal Bryant speaks out on wife’s gala dress
ATLANTA - Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant is speaking out after online criticism erupted over what his wife wore to a recent fundraising gala, according to USA Today.
What we know:
During a New Year’s Eve service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Bryant addressed the reaction to the black-and-nude illusion gown worn by his wife, Dr. Karri Turner Bryant, at the United Negro College Fund’s Mayor’s Masked Ball on Dec. 20. Much of the online discussion focused on whether the outfit was appropriate for a pastor’s wife, while others came to her defense.
What they're saying:
From the pulpit, Bryant told the congregation that critics overlooked the bigger picture. He pointed out that the event raised millions of dollars for historically Black colleges and universities and included an invocation delivered by his wife. He also said the gown was not see-through, describing it as flesh-toned, and made it clear he fully supported her choice.
"I need to set the record straight," Bryant said. "I bought the dress, and I like it. I don't care whether you like it or not. She ain't married to y'all. She's married to me."
A clip of Bryant’s remarks was later shared on the church’s Instagram account, where Turner Bryant thanked her husband for standing by her, saying his words offered encouragement not just to her, but to other women who face similar scrutiny.
Bryant has led New Birth since 2018 and is also known for his work as an activist, including his role in a national boycott of Target over diversity, equity and inclusion issues. He and Turner Bryant were married in November 2024.
