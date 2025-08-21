Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Pastor Jamal Bryant talks about Target CEO change

Published  August 21, 2025 7:26am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Courtesy of Jamal Bryant IG

The Brief

    • Target CEO Brian Cornell resigns amid declining sales; COO to take over.
    • Pastor Jamal Bryant, who led a boycott over Target’s DEI cuts, calls the move "smoke and mirrors."
    • Bryant says he is open to meeting with the retailer’s new leadership.

ATLANTA - Pastor Jamal Bryant, who spearheaded a boycott against Target, is weighing in after the company’s CEO announced his resignation.

Target said Wednesday that Brian Cornell will step down as chief executive amid declining sales. He will be replaced by the company’s chief operating officer.

RELATED: Target’s CEO Brian Cornell will step down, COO to succeed him

A recent report indicated that part of the sales slump was linked to consumer boycotts led by Bryant, who launched the effort after the retailer shuttered its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Additionally, consumers are turning to other retailers because people no longer consider it the place to go for affordable and stylish products, according to a report from The Associated Press

In his first interview with CNN since the leadership shake-up, Bryant called the CEO transition "smoke and mirrors" but said he is open to meeting with the new chief executive.

