Atlanta offering free lunch for children throughout summer

The Brief Atlanta's summer food program begins Monday, June 9 and runs through July 25. The city will provide free lunch for kids up to 18 at 13 sites around Atlanta. The city says all meals must be eaten at the site.



Summer can mean uncertainty for school-aged children when it comes to where they will get their next meal. Atlanta Parks and Recreation department is bringing back a program to help combat that.

What we know:

The City of Atlanta says its Summer Food program kicks off Monday, June 9, and runs through July 25.

The initiative sends the city’s food bus around to feed children under 18. It’s a partnership between the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, the Georgia Department of Early Care, and Learning’s Bright from the Start program.

Atlanta summer food program's bus. Provided by City of Atlanta in 2024.

The summer-long food program feeds children lunch at 13 different sites around the city. The city says all meals must be eaten at the site.

To find the location nearest you, you can go to this website and type in your zip code.

The city says it wants to give out 3,000 meals a day, totaling 150,000 meals throughout the summer.

What they're saying:

"Food insecurity and income inequality is a real concern in Atlanta, we’re committed to stepping up for the community," said DPR Commissioner Justin Cutler. "We’re keeping our promise to serve nutritious meals to make sure our kids have the nourishment they need to grow, play, and thrive while school is out of session."

"Several families depend on APS for nutritious meals, sometimes the only one a young person will get that day. This program is critical so that the city can stand in the gap during Summer Break. Thank you to DPR, the State and everyone who makes this possible," said Mayor Andre Dickens.