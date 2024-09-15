47-year-old charged with shooting 19-year-old in Atlanta

article

A 47-year-old man is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting a 19-year-old man during an argument.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday along Northside Parkway.

The victim was rushed to the hospital while police detained the suspect identified as Ludge Wu.

Their initial investigation showed Wu and the victim had been involved in a verbal and physical altercation that led to gunfire. It's not clear how the two knew each other or what the disagreement was about.

Wu was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

This investigation remains ongoing.