Atlanta police looking for person of interest in North Highland Avenue homicide

Have you seen the man in this video? Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit said he might be a person of interested in a homicide that took place on North Highland Avenue back in October.

On Oct. 27 just after 11 p.m., officers found another man shot there. The victim was pronounced dead by Grady EMS.

The Homicide Unit was put on the case and began an investigation.

Detectives are currently looking into the man seen in the above surveillance video.

If you recognize this individual, or have any additional information regarding the shooting, please call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to leave an anonymous tip with officials