Atlanta non-profit serves communities struggling financially during COVID-19 pandemic

It is an important question made by 'Change to Humanity' Founder Giselle Malluche.

"What will happen to the people if we don't come? This would be a disaster," Malluche asked.

It would be a disaster if she, and her volunteers, were unable to serve this donated food from Whole Foods Market to communities without access to quality, nutritious food, the homeless, and the elderly.

Malluche told FOX 5 they spend most weekends in the Bankhead area.

"Many people lost their jobs - their part-time jobs. Many people don’t have cars. So, for us to come in a time like that is really crucial," she explained.

It's a crucial time, Malluche told FOX 5's Brian Hill, as folks in these areas really feel the impacts of COVID-19 financially.

Hill spoke with her over facetime Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

She said her group being out is challenging and could put their health at risk, but said the volunteers are not afraid.

"If we were to say we are not coming, we would defeat our purpose, our mission statement," she mentioned.

She said they are following social distancing guidelines.

"We fill up all the bags - 50,60 bags. When we are done, we give a signal to people that they can come one by one down. We are not handing it to them. We set it down," Malluche mentioned.

This group is not just taking action to keep these folks full, they're also busy sewing face masks.

"We need volunteers simply for sewing. We started a big sewing campaign where we had out with the food, face masks," Malluche explained.

They would also donate masks to healthcare workers as well.

Anyone who would like to volunteer should sign up at changetohumanity.org.