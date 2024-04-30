Women accused of stealing $1.4K in merchandise from Atlanta Nike Store, police say

Police are asking the public for help identifying three women accused of stealing from an Atlanta shoe store.

Officials say the theft happened on the afternoon of April 1 at the Nike Store on the 600 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue.

According to employees, the three women walked into the store, grabbed merchandise worth around $1,400, and fled the scene.

Police shared multiple photos of the women taken from the store's security camera.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.