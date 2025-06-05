Atlanta-native, Orlando Magic star, Wendell Carter Jr. hosting free basketball camp

article

Atlanta-native and Orlando Magic star Wendell Carter Jr. is bringing his annual free basketball camp back to Atlanta.

A Platform² Foundation's 4th Annual Basketball Camp will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7 at Whitefield Academy.

Boys in the 8th to 12th grades are invited to attend.

The young players can expect to participate in various basketball workouts and drills.

In January 2025, the NBA recognized Carter with the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award as the player who best demonstrates a passion for giving back to their communities.

Carter has received numerous additional accolades, including the Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award, the City of Orlando Proclamation, the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, and the City of Atlanta Proclamation.

A Platform² Foundation provides youth and families with educational programs, resources and tools that will impact and elevate their quality of life.

Parents must register their children online to secure a spot, and every child will receive lunch and a t-shirt. If you'd like to register your child, click here.