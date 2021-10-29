Atlanta named one of the 'rattiest' cities in America

article

Atlanta is known for a lot of good things, but we definitely don't want to be known for this.

Pest control company Orkin has released its list of 2021's "Rattiest Cities" and Atlanta has made the top 20.

This year, Atlanta landed at number 15 on the list, which ranks areas by the number of new rodent treatments performed by the company over the past year.

When it comes to rats, Atlanta luckily isn't as bad as Chicago, which took the top spot for the seventh year in the row.

The other top cities for the rodents were Los Angeles and New York, which were number 2 and 3 respectively.

Orkin says the visibility of rodents increased during the pandemic. The pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced a lot of rats to find new food sources, leading to increased aggressive behavior.

The problem got so bad that even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines for rodent control.

The pest control company says the easiest way to keep your home as rat-free as possible is to keep food securely stored away, clear out your cardboard and clutter, keep a lookout for signs of possible rat activity, and don't let your outdoor landscaping run wild.

