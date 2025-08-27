Atlanta named 4th buggiest city in the US, study finds

article

The Brief A new study by home service website Thumbtack finds that Atlanta is one of the worst in the country when it comes to bugs. Atlanta has had the top spot for the last two years, but Austin jumped up to No. 1 this year. To avoid unwanted pests, keep your home and yard clean, eliminate any standing water, and keep an eye out for cracks or gaps in walls, doors, or windows.



Hate the sight of six-legged creepy crawlies? Atlanta may not be the best city for you.

A new study by home service website Thumbtack finds that Atlanta is one of the worst in the country when it comes to bugs, but things are going in a positive direction.

By the numbers:

.According to Thumbtack, Atlanta ranked fourth on its list of the buggiest cities in America.

The ratings were compiled from the number of consumer requests from August 2024 to July 2025 for pest control services, pest inspection, bed bug extermination, and outdoor pesticide application.

Atlanta has had the top spot for the last two years, but Austin jumped up to No. 1 with an increase of 19%.

Following Austin was Dallas, and Washington, D.C.

Atlanta's numbers dropped 4% compared to the year before, the data showed.

Dig deeper:

It can be costly to get rid of unwanted pests.

Thumbtack says that bed bug exterminators range from $151 to $513.

Outdoor pest control can go from $99 to $249.

Exterminators cost somewhere between $111 and $280.

What you can do:

So how can you beat the bugs? Thumbtack recommends you keep your home and yard clean, eliminate any standing water, and keep an eye out for cracks or gaps in walls, doors, or windows.

To avoid fruit flies popping up, try pouring a mixture of hot water, vinegar, and baking soda down your drains.

Ants avoid chalk lines, so draw a line near any entry points that keep them from crossing. Citrus peels can also be put in your garbage disposal to keep pests away.