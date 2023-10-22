Suspect shoots woman he thought stole from him

Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman he thought to be a thief.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday just before 8 p.m. at 1374 Murphy Avenue SW. They later found the 45-year-old victim at a nearby fire station where she tried to receive medical attention.

The suspect accused the woman of stealing his belongings. He pulled out a gun and shot her in the hand and elbow. He escaped before police arrived.

The Aggravated Assault Unit has joined the investigation.