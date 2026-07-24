Atlanta murder arrest: Cameron Longino charged in 2015 homicide

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The Brief Atlanta police homicide investigators obtained arrest warrants Friday for Cameron Longino in connection with a fatal 2015 Atlanta shooting. Authorities charged Longino with murder and theft by taking auto following a yearslong investigation into the deadly encounter. Longino, a convicted felon with 12 prior arrest cycles, is currently held at the Clayton County Jail.



Atlanta police homicide detectives secured arrest warrants Friday for a man wanted in connection with a fatal 2015 shooting on Allegheny Street SW.

What we know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department established probable cause Friday to issue arrest warrants for Cameron Longino. Authorities charged Longino with murder and theft by taking auto for a fatal shooting that occurred on Dec. 7, 2015.

Officers initially responded around 2 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2015, to a home in the 1300 block of Allegheny Street SW after receiving a report of a person down. First responders found a man unresponsive with a shot to the head, and Atlanta Fire Rescue declared him dead at the scene.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at a home on Allegheny Street SW in Oakland City on Dec. 7, 2015 in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Longino is currently held in custody at the Clayton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man killed in the 2015 shooting.

Police have not disclosed the specific evidence that led to establishing probable cause after more than a decade, nor have they detailed the motive behind the shooting.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at a home on Allegheny Street SW in Oakland City on Dec. 7, 2015 in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The backstory:

Longino is a convicted felon with 12 prior arrest cycles on his record. His previous record includes charges of cruelty to children, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and riot.

Police noted that all preliminary details remain subject to change as homicide detectives continue to process new details.