Atlanta murder arrest: Cameron Longino charged in 2015 homicide
ATLANTA - Atlanta police homicide detectives secured arrest warrants Friday for a man wanted in connection with a fatal 2015 shooting on Allegheny Street SW.
What we know:
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department established probable cause Friday to issue arrest warrants for Cameron Longino. Authorities charged Longino with murder and theft by taking auto for a fatal shooting that occurred on Dec. 7, 2015.
Officers initially responded around 2 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2015, to a home in the 1300 block of Allegheny Street SW after receiving a report of a person down. First responders found a man unresponsive with a shot to the head, and Atlanta Fire Rescue declared him dead at the scene.
Police investigate a deadly shooting at a home on Allegheny Street SW in Oakland City on Dec. 7, 2015 in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta)
Longino is currently held in custody at the Clayton County Jail.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the man killed in the 2015 shooting.
Police have not disclosed the specific evidence that led to establishing probable cause after more than a decade, nor have they detailed the motive behind the shooting.
Police investigate a deadly shooting at a home on Allegheny Street SW in Oakland City on Dec. 7, 2015 in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta)
The backstory:
Longino is a convicted felon with 12 prior arrest cycles on his record. His previous record includes charges of cruelty to children, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and riot.
Police noted that all preliminary details remain subject to change as homicide detectives continue to process new details.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, which provided official incident reports and public arrest updates.