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Atlanta murder arrest: Cameron Longino charged in 2015 homicide

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SW Atlanta
Published July 24, 2026 9:26 PM EDT
Published July 24, 2026 9:26 PM EDT
article

Police investigate a deadly shooting at a home on Allegheny Street SW in Oakland City on Dec. 7, 2015 in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police homicide investigators obtained arrest warrants Friday for Cameron Longino in connection with a fatal 2015 Atlanta shooting. 
    • Authorities charged Longino with murder and theft by taking auto following a yearslong investigation into the deadly encounter. 
    • Longino, a convicted felon with 12 prior arrest cycles, is currently held at the Clayton County Jail. 

ATLANTA - Atlanta police homicide detectives secured arrest warrants Friday for a man wanted in connection with a fatal 2015 shooting on Allegheny Street SW. 

What we know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department established probable cause Friday to issue arrest warrants for Cameron Longino. Authorities charged Longino with murder and theft by taking auto for a fatal shooting that occurred on Dec. 7, 2015. 

Officers initially responded around 2 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2015, to a home in the 1300 block of Allegheny Street SW after receiving a report of a person down. First responders found a man unresponsive with a shot to the head, and Atlanta Fire Rescue declared him dead at the scene. 

Police investigate a deadly shooting at a home on Allegheny Street SW in Oakland City on Dec. 7, 2015 in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Longino is currently held in custody at the Clayton County Jail. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man killed in the 2015 shooting. 

Police have not disclosed the specific evidence that led to establishing probable cause after more than a decade, nor have they detailed the motive behind the shooting. 

Police investigate a deadly shooting at a home on Allegheny Street SW in Oakland City on Dec. 7, 2015 in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The backstory:

Longino is a convicted felon with 12 prior arrest cycles on his record. His previous record includes charges of cruelty to children, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and riot. 

Police noted that all preliminary details remain subject to change as homicide detectives continue to process new details. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, which provided official incident reports and public arrest updates. 

SW AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety