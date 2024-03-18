Atlanta Municipal Market to make hard changes amid financial struggles

Change is coming to Atlanta's Municipal Curb Market.

After years of struggling financially, the new executive director is making the necessary changes to make the so-called Curb Market profitable again.

The Atlanta Municipal Market has been on the same corner for 100 years.

After the old general manager unexpectedly died last year, the new executive director is making quite a few painful, but much needed changes.

"This market has been such an old-like historic place. Making change could be a good or bad thing," business owner Chaplin Yi said.

His family has owned Porky Pig Market for more than 20 years. He wants to embrace change, see the market generate more foot traffic, and become more successful. This comes after a recent audit revealed financial gaps and the lack of an operational budget.

New Executive Director David Bennett reminded council members of the markets' original mission.

"The market has always been a public service. It is not a traditional real estate investment for the city," Bennett reminded council members.

The market eliminates a food dessert and provides healthy food options for undeserved communities, while creating restaurant ownership for some.

"It also has a substantial economic impact by supporting 150 jobs, dozens of small businesses, and generating $8 million in annual sales," the new executive director said.

Mr. Bennett is righting the ship with several new policies.

"Tenants and customers have both been asked to pay more, free parking has been eliminated. We have filed evictions on a couple of tenants and there are two or three more who have been told their relationship needs to end," the nonprofit leader explained.

Bennett says the market also needs financial support from the city.

"We would like for the city to budget to pay for the market's billing operations, both capital and regular maintenance. "Two, we are going to be asking for a separate set aside from the mayor’s office for a modest operating subsidy," Bennett said.

The market has other ideas for raising money. It hopes to begin monetizing its patio with vendors and extending hours of operation by the summer.