Police source: Two men busted for Atlanta motorcycle theft, chop-shop ring

At least two men are facing charges in connection to a motorcycle theft and chop-shop ring. A source with the Atlanta Police Department said one of them has been on investigators’ radar since summer 2021.

One victim whose motorcycle was stolen led police to the suspects. FOX 5 reviewed footage of the incident and spoke exclusively with the victim. He asked to remain anonymous.

Home-surveillance video showed a dark pick-up truck drive up Screven Street. A man walked into frame, backed a motorcycle out of a driveway, then jogged away with it.

"Got up and saw it wasn’t here anymore," the victim told FOX 5. "Very upsetting."

He said it happened around 3 a.m. on Jan. 31.

"Just loaded the bike in and took off with it. It took ‘em six minutes," he said.

Soon after that, the victim said he was looking for hubcaps in southeast Atlanta, "and I came across the truck that took my bike."

He recalled seeing a Ford F-150 that matched the description of the truck that drove by his home the night his motorcycle was stolen.

"I immediately contacted the detective on the case," he said.

An Atlanta Police source told FOX 5 that just days ago, investigators arrested Michael Pierce. The source said investigators found him with two stolen motorcycles. He had five outstanding warrants for motorcycle theft.

The source said Pierce and his associates are responsible for more than 10 bike thefts in the city of Atlanta alone.

The source told FOX 5 Pierce sold motorcycles and parts to Michael O’Grady, who the source said ran a motorcycle chop-shop out of his home in Morrow.

"I hate to see anyone get punished. But, if you are doing something like that you got to stop," the victim said. "I work hard for what I have. And I don’t have much. I don’t understand why you can’t work at least as hard as I have."

The police source said investigators are still looking for another suspect they identified as Carlos Anderson. (Supplied)

The Atlanta Police Department source also confirmed investigators are still looking for another suspect they identified as Carlos Anderson.

The source said O’Grady is out on bond while Pierce is still behind bars. The source told FOX 5 more arrests could be on the way.