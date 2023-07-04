Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Atlanta Motor Speedway trades NASCAR for Fireworks Extravaganza

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Henry County
Atlanta Motor Speedway fireworks show

A large crowd turned out at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Fr8Auctions.com Fireworks Extravaganza. Organizers call it the biggest fireworks show on Atlanta’s Southside.

HAMPTON, Ga. - Organizers were excited for the solid turnout at Atlanta Motor Speedway during FR8Auctions' Fireworks Extravaganza. They deemed it the biggest fireworks show on the Southside of Atlanta.

Spectators poured into the stadium Tuesday night for the spectacular show.

Next weekend, NASCAR will return to the speedway. Watch out for FOX 5 Atlanta's weekly list of Things to Do In metro Atlanta for ticket information on the next big races.

Here's a look at the fireworks show:

Fr8Auctions held a Fireworks Extravaganza at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Fourth of July.