Atlanta mother's home shot up

On Christmas Night, the Connor family gathered to watch movies. As the young children began to fall asleep, the parents heard shots very close to their Atlanta home.

Actually, too close, as several bullets pierced the framing.

"We hit the floor," said Amber Connor. "Yes, I was fearful but more angry that someone was shooting at the house."

Connor was concerned about how her children would react. She saw them giggling, seemingly unfazed thinking it was a game.

Of course, it was not.

No one was injured. When Connor looked at her home cameras, the images were chilling. A motorist was captured on the video, driving slowly and pointing and firing at the home.

Connor said if the intent was to intimidate her, she said the action failed.

Connor is a community leader and she said she is committed to trying to improve Atlanta.

