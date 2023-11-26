Man shot at Atlanta homeless encampment found with multiple wounds

Atlanta police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at a post office near The Dump Furniture Outlet in Buckhead on Sunday.

The victim told police he had been shot at a nearby homeless encampment after some sort of argument with another man. He said he fled to the United States Postal Service located at 780 Morosgo Drive NE at around 11:30 a.m. to get help.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment while officials continued their investigation.

Police have not identified a suspect or mentioned any leads.

