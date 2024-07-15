Caught on camera: Man fires multiple rounds in the air in Atlanta, police say

article

A convicted felon claiming self-defense was caught on camera moments after witnesses say he fired multiple rounds in the air.

Atlanta police responded to the site of the shooting in a parking lot along Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta on July 1. A witness who explained the situation to the responding officer pointed out one of the shell casings on the ground. Officers said they retrieved multiple.

While canvassing the area, police immediately found the suspect, who was identified as Kevin Gunn. He told police he was shooting at someone in a white car who he claimed shot at him first.

(Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

"I hope I killed one of their [sic] [sic], too," he said while being handcuffed.

Police said they found no evidence to support his claim.

Gunn is a convicted felon who has been arrested over 50 times. For this incident, he was charged with reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His gun was confiscated, and he was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Warning: The video contains language that may be considered offensive to some audiences.