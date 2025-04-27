Expand / Collapse search

Woman lying in the road hit, killed by car, police say

By
Published  April 27, 2025 3:09pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police say the incident happened near 2050 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW on April 26, 2025.

The Brief

    • A 59-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW near the West Ridge Shopping Center on Saturday night.
    • The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m.; the woman was reportedly lying in the road when she was hit.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.
    • The driver remained at the scene, and no charges have been filed against them at this time.

ATLANTA - A 59-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW Saturday night.

What we know:

Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the West Ridge Shopping Center.

The female victim was allegedly lying in the road when she was hit. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene.

No charges have been filed against them at this time.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear why the woman was in the roadway. She has also not been publicly named.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

The Source: The information in this article was confirmed by Atlanta Police. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews