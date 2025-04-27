Woman lying in the road hit, killed by car, police say
ATLANTA - A 59-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW Saturday night.
What we know:
Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the West Ridge Shopping Center.
The female victim was allegedly lying in the road when she was hit. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene.
No charges have been filed against them at this time.
What we don't know:
It's not yet clear why the woman was in the roadway. She has also not been publicly named.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was confirmed by Atlanta Police.