Armed suspect robs man waiting for bus in Atlanta

A man waiting for the bus was robbed at gunpoint last month. Atlanta police say they're still looking for the suspect.

It happened around 3 a.m. on July 30 at a bus stop located at 2595 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

The victim told police someone in a black Ford Mustang pulled up alongside him and pointed a gun out the window, demanding his belongings.

Police said they have surveillance footage of the suspect making a purchase at a convenience store. He was seen wearing a white hat, white t-shirt and gray shorts. They provided FOX 5 with images taken from the video.

Anyone with information on this incident or identifying information on the suspect should call Atlanta police at 404-216-4307. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.