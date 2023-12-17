Where is Jacob? Atlanta teen goes missing after argument, police say

article

Atlanta police need help locating a missing 16-year-old. Police say he left his house after an argument and hasn't been seen since.

Jacob Parker walked away from his home on Old Georgian Terrace NW Saturday night at approximately 7:43 p.m., according to police.

Jacob is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He has curly black hair and may or may not be wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black sweatpants.

Anyone who has seen Jacob, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 404-546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).