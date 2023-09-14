Atlanta's Midnight Basketball league returns with inclusion of women's teams

article

Atlanta's Midnight Basketball is back, and this season, it'll be breaking barriers.

For the first time, women's teams are joining the league for part of Midnight Baseball's fifth season.

Seven women's teams will join the ranks alongside the 12 men's teams.

The first game was Wednesday night, and the season continues on Wednesday and Thursday through Nov. 16.

Mayor Andre Dickens started the program, which opens the city's recreation centers at night and lets 18 to 24-year-olds come together with friends and play basketball, a few years ago when he was a member of the Atlanta City Council.

Off the court, there are resources available, including job opportunities, how to get a G.E.D., record expungement, and more.