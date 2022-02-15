Atlanta middle school locked down in response to social media threat

An Atlanta middle school was on lockdown on Tuesday after a student made an alleged threat to a student on social media.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson said Sutton Middle School staff and students were instructed to move minimally in the hallways and adults supervised trips to the restroom while the school district's police department investigated the threat.

The school district said Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and school administrators determined the threat was made against another student.

The student accused of making the threat will face discipline from the board of education for violating the code of conduct.

"The safety and security of students and staff will always be a top priority at Sutton Middle School and all Atlanta Public Schools," a statement from the school district said.

