Atlanta men arrested by TN sheriff's office for computer-related scam

A coordinated sting operation led by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) in Tennessee resulted in the arrest of two suspects involved in a sophisticated financial scam that defrauded a local resident.

What we know:

The scam began when the victim received a fraudulent message claiming to be from Norton Antivirus, alleging she owed $410 for an unpaid bill.

After clicking a link, the victim unknowingly gave scammers remote access to her computer. The criminals then manipulated her banking records to make it appear as though she had mistakenly transferred $41,000 instead of $410 and later falsely claimed to have sent $82,000 as a refund. Under pressure, the victim was instructed to withdraw and deliver cash to return the purported overpayment.

Over several days, the scammers attempted multiple pickups of large sums of money and even installed an app on the victim’s phone to monitor her activities in real time. The scheme was ultimately uncovered when the victim’s daughter recognized the scam and alerted authorities.

Sting Operation and Arrests

Timeline:

On Feb. 24, FCSO investigators conducted a sting operation at the victim’s home. When a vehicle arrived to collect the cash, deputies swiftly blocked the suspects’ vehicle and took two individuals into custody.

Arrested Individuals

Zhen Jin Li (Atlanta) – Bond: $200,000

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property ($50,000) (Felony)

Possession of a Weapon in the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Attempted Theft of Property ($50,000) (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Services (Misdemeanor)

Jun Xiao (Atlanta) – Bond: $150,000

Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property ($50,000) (Felony)

Attempted Theft of Property ($50,000) (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Services (Misdemeanor)

Both suspects remain in custody, with a court date scheduled for April 28.

Seized Evidence

During the arrests, deputies recovered:

$25,000 in cash, linked to previous scam operations

H&K VP9 9mm handgun with two fully loaded magazines

Authorities Warn Against Online Scams

What they're saying:

FCSO officials stress that this case highlights the increasing sophistication of financial scams and urge residents to remain vigilant

"Never allow remote access to your devices, and always verify unexpected financial claims with your bank or law enforcement before taking action," an FCSO spokesperson advised.

Residents who believe they or a loved one may have been targeted by a similar scam are encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office or their local law enforcement agency immediately.