Firefighters shot at while responding to 911 call
A man shot at firefighters responding to calls about a domestic dispute on University Avenue, according to Atlanta police.
SWAT standoff at Atlanta apartments
What we know:
Officials said the firefighters responded to the 600 block of University Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. A woman had called 911 reporting a domestic dispute where her husband pointed a gun at her, threatened her, and hit her twice. Police said when the firefighters arrived, they found the man, identified as Anthony Bell, acting intoxicated. They said he pointed a gun at them and fired two shots.
Nobody was hit. The firefighters moved to a safe location and called for assistance.
SWAT standoff after medical call
The Atlanta Police Department and AFRD's SWAT paramedics responded to the scene. Police said there was a short standoff, but Bell eventually came out of the house and turned himself over to officers.
Officers then searched the home and found a revolver, according to officials.
Bell has since been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, with additional charges pending. As of 9 a.m. Friday, Bell has not been booked into jail yet, according to jail records.
Fire officials on 'unexpected' danger
What they're saying:
Fire department officials thanked Atlanta Police for their quick response, noting they are grateful no first responders or bystanders were shot.
"We always like to proceed with caution… and rely on our training, but sometimes, some things are just unexpected," said AFRD spokesperson Capt. Andrew Anderson.
The Source: Information in this article about the incident came from an Atlanta Police Department release. An Atlanta Fire official spoke with a FOX 5 crew at the scene, as well. It has been updated with new information from police.