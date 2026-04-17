Firefighters shot at while responding to 911 call

The Brief Atlanta firefighters were forced to retreat Thursday night after a man allegedly opened fire on them during a domestic dispute call. The suspect, identified as Anthony Bell, reportedly threatened his wife and fired a revolver twice at arriving first responders. A short standoff followed before the suspect surrendered to a heavy police and SWAT paramedic presence.



A man shot at firefighters responding to calls about a domestic dispute on University Avenue, according to Atlanta police.

SWAT standoff at Atlanta apartments

What we know:

Officials said the firefighters responded to the 600 block of University Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. A woman had called 911 reporting a domestic dispute where her husband pointed a gun at her, threatened her, and hit her twice. Police said when the firefighters arrived, they found the man, identified as Anthony Bell, acting intoxicated. They said he pointed a gun at them and fired two shots.

Nobody was hit. The firefighters moved to a safe location and called for assistance.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ SWAT standoff after medical call

The Atlanta Police Department and AFRD's SWAT paramedics responded to the scene. Police said there was a short standoff, but Bell eventually came out of the house and turned himself over to officers.

Officers then searched the home and found a revolver, according to officials.

Bell has since been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, with additional charges pending. As of 9 a.m. Friday, Bell has not been booked into jail yet, according to jail records.

Fire officials on 'unexpected' danger

What they're saying:

Fire department officials thanked Atlanta Police for their quick response, noting they are grateful no first responders or bystanders were shot.

"We always like to proceed with caution… and rely on our training, but sometimes, some things are just unexpected," said AFRD spokesperson Capt. Andrew Anderson.