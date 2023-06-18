Atlanta McDonald's customer shoots worker on Father's Day

A McDonald's worker was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning after police say a customer opened fire at 4 a.m. outside the restaurant located at 526 Ponce De Leon Avenue.

The shooter ran away, leaving the victim with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department believe there was a physical altercation between the shooting victim and shooter. Police say the shooter was also a man.

FOX 5 is working to learn more details in this case as the investigation continues.