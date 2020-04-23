Atlanta mayor tweets photo of received racist text

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shared a photo on Twitter of a racist text message she sahe says she received.

The text message, which included a racial slur, was sent to Bottoms at 10 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the time stamp.

"With my daughter looking over my shoulder, I received this message on my phone," Bottoms said on Twitter. "I pray for you."

The message also told Bottoms to "shut up" and "re-open Atlanta."

The text message appears to come from ReOpen GA, however that is false. A representative of the ReOpen GA leadership team condemed the racist message and released this statement to FOX 5:

"We do not have a Georgia.gov emaiI address, either. This comment is mostIy IikeIy from a troII trying to tar our group, but even if not, the person absoIuteIy does not speak on our behaIf. The Ieadership team universaIIy condemns racism and hate speech."

"We activeIy work to Iimit even divisive poIiticaI speech, as ours is a diverse movement that encompasses Georgians of every type."

Since sharing the photo, Bottoms' tweet has garnered more than thousands of comments with many followers offering support for Atlanta's mayor.

"This is so disgusting, Mayor Bottoms," Twitter user @methanoJen said. "Please know that we Atlantans truly appreciate and respect your leadership keeping us safe through this crisis.

Earlier this week, Governor Brian Kemp announced plans to start reopening the state. Following the governor's announcement, Bottoms urged Atlantans to stay safe and to stay at home.

MORE: Atlanta mayor responds to governor, creates advisory council on reopening the city

Bottoms has also announced she is creating an advisory board for reopening Atlanta.