Atlanta mayor delivering State of the City address tonight at 6 p.m.

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 25, 2025 12:54pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks onstage during the 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is set to outline his vision for the city during his State of the City address this evening at the Woodruff Arts Center.

The speech, scheduled for 6 p.m., will highlight Dickens' priorities for the year ahead. Check back here at that time for a livestream. 

Last week, in an interview on Good Day Atlanta, the mayor discussed concerns about the city's aging infrastructure and efforts to expand the summer youth program. He is also expected to address initiatives aimed at protecting the homeless population and improving public transportation.

