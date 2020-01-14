Atlanta mayor creates new Office of Inspector General

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order announcing the creation of a new Office of Inspector General.

In a news release Tuesday, the mayor says the move follows the recommendation of the Task Force for the Promotion of Public Trust.

“The Inspector General will serve as an independent set of eyes, ears and teeth to root out misconduct and waste in a manner that is completely separate from any political influence,” Bottoms said in a statement.

The new position will have wide-ranging authority designed to enhance and expand transparency in Atlanta's city government.

In the executive order creating the position, Bottoms said the office will be independent of the Mayor's Office and Atlanta City Council, will be governed by an independent city board, have budgetary protection, and have direct subpoena power, among others.

The creation of the new office comes as the city and its former administrations are under scrutiny by federal investigators for alleged corruption and misconduct.