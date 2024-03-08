Expand / Collapse search
City of Atlanta to proclaim March 10 'RuPaul Day'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

RuPaul attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta will honor legendary drag queen and media mogul RuPaul this weekend with a special proclamation and events.

This Sunday, the Atlanta City Council and Mayor's Office will officially proclaim March 10 as RuPaul Day.

Officials say the proclamation will celebrate RuPaul's "profound impact on the city's cultural landscape and his global influence in the LGBTQ+ community."

A graduate of Atlanta Public Schools, RuPaul started his entertainment career in the city's nightclubs, including the now-closed 688, Tokyo Beach, and Colorbox, before rocketing to superstardom with his song "Supermodel (You Better Work)."

Since then, he has pioneered and promoted drag across the country and around the world as a musician and host of the Emmy Award-winning reality TV show "RuPaul's Drag Race."

As part of the celebration, the city is bringing the Rainbow Book Bus, a bus promoting access to books and media for the queer community, to Dad's Garage.

RuPaul will also host an event at the Tabernacle Sunday night to promote his new memoir, "The House of Hidden Meanings."

Tickets and more information about that event are available here.