Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta man surrenders in fatal Westmoor Drive August shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 19, 2025 10:44am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Westmoor Drive near Ollie Street NW on Aug. 23, 2025.  (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Rieley Fuller, 28, surrendered to Atlanta police in connection with a fatal shooting on Westmoor Drive NW.
    • Fuller faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and firearm possession during a felony.
    • He was booked into the Fulton County Jail; police have not released details about the victim.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man has surrendered in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year on the city’s northwest side.

What we know:

On Thursday, 28-year-old Rieley Fuller turned himself in at the Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Fuller was later transported to the Fulton County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigating northwest Atlanta deadly drive-by shooting

The charges stem from a fatal shooting that happened at 996 Westmoor Drive NW. Authorities have not released further details about the victim or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a press release from Atlanta police and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews