Atlanta man surrenders in fatal Westmoor Drive August shooting

article

The Brief Rieley Fuller, 28, surrendered to Atlanta police in connection with a fatal shooting on Westmoor Drive NW. Fuller faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and firearm possession during a felony. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail; police have not released details about the victim.



Atlanta police say a man has surrendered in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year on the city’s northwest side.

What we know:

On Thursday, 28-year-old Rieley Fuller turned himself in at the Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Fuller was later transported to the Fulton County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigating northwest Atlanta deadly drive-by shooting

The charges stem from a fatal shooting that happened at 996 Westmoor Drive NW. Authorities have not released further details about the victim or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.