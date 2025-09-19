Atlanta man surrenders in fatal Westmoor Drive August shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man has surrendered in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year on the city’s northwest side.
What we know:
On Thursday, 28-year-old Rieley Fuller turned himself in at the Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Fuller was later transported to the Fulton County Jail.
The charges stem from a fatal shooting that happened at 996 Westmoor Drive NW. Authorities have not released further details about the victim or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.