Police investigating northwest Atlanta deadly drive-by shooting
A man is dead following a shooting on Westmoor Drive in northwest Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2025. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly late-night drive-by shooting in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Westmoor Drive NW. Police on scene told a FOX 5 crew that a man was shot in the drive-by shooting.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died, according to police.
What's next:
Detectives with APD's Homicide Unit are investigating.
So far, police have released no information on possible suspects.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release by APD and from officers on scene.