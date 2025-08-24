Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating northwest Atlanta deadly drive-by shooting

Published  August 24, 2025 12:34pm EDT
Atlanta
A man is dead following a shooting on Westmoor Drive in northwest Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2025.  (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • The shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Westmoor Drive NW.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died, according to police.
    • So far, police have released no information on possible suspects.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly late-night drive-by shooting in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Westmoor Drive NW. Police on scene told a FOX 5 crew that a man was shot in the drive-by shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died, according to police.

What's next:

Detectives with APD's Homicide Unit are investigating.

So far, police have released no information on possible suspects. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by APD and from officers on scene. 

