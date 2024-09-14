Man shot at party on Milton Avenue, Atlanta police say

article

A Friday night party ended in gunfire in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police responded to the Verge Apartments on Milton Avenue SE overnight where a man was shot during a party inside one of the units.

The shooter was said to have fled the scene before they arrived.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police responded to a shooting at The Verge apartment complex on Milton Avenue SE.

Officials said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5 Atlanta is still working to learn more about this incident.