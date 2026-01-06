Atlanta man shot by officers Sunday night in Union City, GBI says

article

The Brief GBI is independently investigating a Union City officer-involved shooting Cameron Willis, 24, was shot and hospitalized; his injuries were not detailed Two officers were treated for stress-related symptoms, with no physical injuries



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining a shooting that left a 24-year-old man injured in Union City.

What we know:

Preliminary information indicates two Union City Police Department officers responded around 7:35 p.m. Jan. 4 to a report of gunfire at an apartment in the 5700 block of Buffington Road.

The officers made contact with a man, later identified as 24-year-old Cameron Willis of Atlanta, who reportedly had a gun when he met officers at the door. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon, but police say Willis concealed the gun behind the door. When he stepped out from behind the door, officers fired, striking him.

Willis was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The two officers involved were transported to a separate hospital for evaluation due to stress-related symptoms, including elevated heart rates and shortness of breath. Neither officer was physically injured.

The GBI was called in to investigate, which is standard procedure when a shooting involves police officers.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.