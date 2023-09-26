Atlanta man shot in the head after letting a woman use his phone, family says

The family of a man shot in the head near a MARTA station says it happened as he was trying to do a good deed Monday evening.

Forty-six-year-old Derrick Watson’s family said he remained in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital Tuesday evening.

Seconds before the shooter opened fire, the father of three told his family from his hospital bed that while on his way to work, he had lent his phone to a woman in distress.

"Being the warm kind-hearted person that Derrick is, he didn’t hesitate to pull out his phone to hand it to her when a car drove by and shot him in the head," said Tawania Calhoun, his sister.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, officers rushed to the scene near Browning Street NW and West Lake Avenue SW after they got word of the shooting.

Watson’s family said it was a drive-by. Atlanta police confirmed they do not believe he was the intended target.

Doctors told them the bullet was just centimeters away from taking Watson’s life.

Grady surgeons rushed right into operation to remove the bullet from his brain.

"I’m so sad," said his mom Verna Brown, stepping away from her son’s bedside to speak with FOX 5. "It’s hurting to see him like that. When I first approached him, tears fell from his eyes."

His daughter tells me she’s heartbroken, but also relieved she didn’t lose him.

"It’s been very emotional for me," said Deja Watson. "I can’t sit in the room with him without tearing up."

Police haven’t released any footage of the car the shooter was in, nor did they identify any suspects Tuesday evening.

"We want the suspect to be found and punished for his crimes because my dad didn’t deserve it," Deja said. "He could’ve died and then I would’ve been fatherless."

While his prognosis is looking good, his family is keeping the faith.

"God got him," said his mom, Verna. "God got him. Just keep praying and hoping for the best."

Watson’s family says he has a long road to recovery ahead of him while doctors wait to find out the damage done to his brain, adding that he may need speech and mobility therapy.

Loved ones have set up an online fundraiser to help him in his recovery.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). They said is up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the shooter’s arrest and you can remain anonymous.