Atlanta man sentenced to prison for multi-million dollar fraud scheme

The Brief An Atlanta man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for a scheme that defrauded more than $5 million out of multiple companies. Prosecutors say Micky Lee Wagner used fraudulent contracts, email addresses, and identities to trick companies into advancing him money he was not owed. After he was indicted, Wagner fled to Kansas City, Missouri, where he hid out until he was caught by the FBI a year later.



A so-called Atlanta CEO will spend years in prison after officials say he operated a scheme that used stolen identities to defraud companies out of more than $5 million.

Micky Lee Wagner, also known as "Clifton Leigh Wagner Martin," "Mickey Lee Wagner," "Leigh Wagner," "Michy Wagner," "Lee Wagner," and "Dr. Leigh," was convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in April.

Authorities say Wagner, the owner and CEO of Atlanta-based company Right Step Staffing, Inc., used stolen identities to claim that his staffing company provided temporary workers to companies like Kroger Distribution, Material in Motion, Duracell, and Clorox. In actuality, Right Step Staffing, Inc. had no relationship with any of the businesses.

Wagner then made a deal with a Fort Lauderdale company to purchase Right Step Staffing's accounts to collect money on invoices he said were owed by businesses who used his company.

In order to trick the Florida company into advancing him funds, officials say Wagner went as far as to create fraudulent contracts and faked email addresses meant to look like they belonged to the businesses who he said used his services.

In total, Wagner took over $5 million from the Florida company, which prosecutors said he used to buy real estate, a café, luxury vehicles, plastic surgery, and a Royal Caribbean cruise.

"Wagner has an extensive history of devising schemes to take advantage of unsuspecting businesses and individuals," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "Thanks to the diligence of our federal law enforcement partners at the FBI, a measure of justice has been achieved that will also prevent Wagner from victimizing others."

After he was indicted in 2022, Wagner fled to Kansas City, Missouri, where he hid until he was arrested by the FBI a year later. Officials say while he was in Kansas City, he defrauded another company out of more than $750,000 and treid to defraud multiple other businesses.

Wagner has multiple prior felony convictions, including a 2001 federal fraud conviction.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Wagner to seven years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

He'll also be required to pay more than $3 million in restitution.