Wanted: Man robs Atlanta Food Mart at gunpoint

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a suspect they say robbed a Quality Food Mart on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW Saturday morning.

The clerk told police the suspect entered the suspect entered the store, brandished a firearm and then demanded everything in the cash register at gunpoint.

He took other items before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

The man was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspect can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.