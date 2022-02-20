Atlanta man pleads guilty to submitting fraudulent corporate taxes to claim more than $200K

Federal prosecutors said an Atlanta man pleaded guilty to tax fraud after allegedly presenting false claims to the Internal Revenue Service to claim refunds totaling more than $200,000.

U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said 49-year-old Lucious D. Mack filed fraudulent corporate income tax returns.

In 2015, Mack allegedly filed for his company Carter Industries, Inc. and falsely claimed that the company pre-paid taxes and long-term capital gains taxes from selling property in DeKalb County. An investigation revealed Mack never owned the property.

Mack allegedly claimed a $109,521 refund as a result of the fraudulent filings.

In a separate form for Carter International Holdings, Inc., Mack fraudulently claimed he paid capital gains taxes from selling a property in Bibb County, which investigators said he also never owned.

The return for the second claim amounted to $105,877.

"Mack went to great lengths to deceive the IRS," Erskine said. "However, their diligence in this case uncovered his deceit, and he now faces the possibility of time in prison."

Mack is due for sentencing on May 10.

"We continue to see individuals attempt to cheat the tax system," IRS Criminal Investigator James E. Dorsey said. "This plea should be a guiding light to honest taxpayers and would be tax cheats that the IRS and U.S. Attorney’s office will work diligently to protect the integrity of the U.S. Tax administration system, and to make sure everyone complies with their tax obligations."

