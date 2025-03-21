VIDEO: Atlanta man freed after 2 years in Taliban custody thanks Delta, Trump

After more than two years in Taliban captivity, George Glezman, a 66-year-old airline mechanic from Atlanta, is finally back on American soil. Glezmann arrived Thursday morning at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he was greeted by U.S. officials and family members in an emotional homecoming.

What we know:

Glezman was abducted in Afghanistan in December 2022 while traveling as a tourist—part of a lifelong mission to explore the world. According to the Foley Foundation, which advocates for Americans detained abroad, Glezman had visited more than 100 countries prior to his capture.

His release was secured with the help of Qatari negotiators and Adam Boehler, a former U.S. official experienced in hostage diplomacy, who accompanied Glazman on the flight back to the United States.

"I feel like I’m born again," Glezman said shortly after landing. "I’m in debt to President Trump. Thank God he's in the White House and thank God he got me out. Marco Rubio, Mike Walsh, Adam Boehler. I'm in debt with everybody that was involved in this situation because they got me home. A free American individual."

Glezmann also gave a heartfelt thank you to Delta Air Lines, his longtime employer, while holding up a small sign he said he made the day he was able to leave his cell.

"I want to thank Delta Air Lines," he said. "They have been with my wife from day one, doing the impossible to get me out. Lots of gratitude for my company. "

What they're saying:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged Qatar’s key role in the negotiations, calling the outcome "a positive and constructive step." Glezmann’s release is the third by the Taliban since January and underscores ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring home Americans still detained abroad.

Glezmann had been officially designated as "wrongfully detained" by the U.S. government in 2023. The Taliban, which has sought international legitimacy since the U.S. withdrawal in 2021, has framed the release as part of broader efforts to normalize diplomatic ties—though the U.S. and many other nations do not formally recognize the group’s rule.

Throughout his time in captivity, Glezmann’s wife, Aleksandra, worked tirelessly to advocate for his return.

"Of course, you lose hope," Glezman said. "But in the end, I’m home—and I couldn’t have asked for more than that."