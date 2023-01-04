Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Jeffrey Moore, deceased (Credit: Atlanta Police Department) (Supplied)

ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case.

On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of 1770 Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta. The officer who found him said he had been shot multiple times.

While officials confirmed in the police report that Moore was a member of the Blood Gang before he died, they did not confirm whether they believed his killing was gang-related.

The Atlanta Police Department says they are offering up to a $5000 reward for information that may lead to an arrest. If you know anything, please call Crime Stoppers Atlanta 404-577-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.