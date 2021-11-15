Officials: Atlanta man faked police report for insurance fraud scheme

article

Georgia officials are searching for a suspect wanted for over a dozen counts of forgery and insurance fraud in Atlanta.

The Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner say they have issued warrants for the arrest of 35-year-old Atlanta resident Tyrone Bernard Briscoe charging him with insurance fraud, 16 counts of first-degree forgery, and making false statements.

According to investigators, Briscoe submitted a burglary claim with his insurance provider on Jan. 1 for over $42,000.

In their investigation, officials say they discovered that the suspect submitted fraudulent invoice receipts, credit card statements, a faked lease agreement and even a faked report from the Atlanta Police Department.

If you have seen Briscoe, please call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

