Atlanta man detained for 'stealing' his own car

A man almost ended up in the slammer after forgetting to tell police he found his ‘stolen’ car.

This weekend was everything but smooth for one Atlanta man.

On Saturday night, he reported his car stolen. The problem is: it wasn't.

It turned out management at the Atlanta apartment complex he lives in had the car towed for parking in a restricted area.

So, he got his car back. But, he forgot the most important thing.

He never called the police back.

Imagine his surprise when police pulled him over on Winters Chapel Road. The man and a passenger were handcuffed.

Luckily for him, he was able to prove that he was the rightful owner and that the whole situation was one big misunderstanding.

Dunwoody police have since removed the man's tags from their system. But, not without posting about the incident to their Facebook page on Monday.

"Moral of the story: If you ever report your vehicle stolen, always contact your local law enforcement agency if you locate the vehicle," the post read. "Failure to do this will cause quite a scene when officers pull you over."